South Lake Tahoe mayor declares Jan. 20 Miss Marcia Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Mayor Cristi Creegan declared Friday, Jan. 20, is Miss Marcia Day in honor of Marcia Sarosik, founder of Lake Tahoe’s Shining Stars.
As someone who represented the spirit of the South Lake Tahoe community, it was important to the City to commemorate her life on what would have been her 67th birthday, said a Friday afternoon press release.
Creegan said, “Miss Marcia was our own Shining Star and we miss her tremendously. Her joy, dedication, and love made an indelible impact on the community, which will continue to be felt for generations.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.