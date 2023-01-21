South Lake Tahoe mayor declares Jan. 20 Miss Marcia Day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Mayor Cristi Creegan declared Friday, Jan. 20, is Miss Marcia Day in honor of Marcia Sarosik, founder of Lake Tahoe’s Shining Stars.

As someone who represented the spirit of the South Lake Tahoe community, it was important to the City to commemorate her life on what would have been her 67th birthday, said a Friday afternoon press release.

Creegan said, “Miss Marcia was our own Shining Star and we miss her tremendously. Her joy, dedication, and love made an indelible impact on the community, which will continue to be felt for generations.”