South Lake Tahoe mayor to run for county supervisor in 2022

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace on Monday announced that she will be running for District 5 Supervisor in the 2022 election.

Tamara Wallace



Wallace said she submitted her paperwork to the Secretary of State and El Dorado County Elections Department.

“I’ve spent the last 23-plus years as a resident of District 5, both in South Lake Tahoe and Pollock Pines, concerned about either the reduction of services or complete lack of representation for certain areas of the district,” Wallace said in a statement. “Iplan to spend the next year and a half listening to all the communities in this district to find out how they want their representative to work for them. I will be spending time in every area (Kyburz, Strawberry, Tahoma, Twin Bridges, Pollock Pines, Meyers, Fallen Leaf Lake and South Lake Tahoe) no matter how small or large, to discuss the issues that are important to each neighborhood. I will find out how the county can better serve your needs, the needs of District V.”

Wallace said she believes in compromise, that she will listen to all sides and is not afraid to make tough choices.

“I understand that as an elected, I don’t represent myself or my opinions and beliefs, but the citizens who I serve,” she said. “This election should and will be about what you need. I have a decades-long history working with local government, a background in accounting, a dedication to hard work and record of leadership. My tenure on South Lake Tahoe City Council has been filled with success after success. Relationship building, balanced budgets, dealing with decades long deferred maintenance, finding a middle ground without compromising my values and ethics. Being able to disagree without being disagreeable.”

Wallace said she will soon have a website and social media platforms up and running.

In the meantime, she invites questions through her email at wallace4supervisor@gmail.com or by phone at 530-545-2623.