South Lake Tahoe needs a vacancy tax (Opinion)

The housing crisis is forcing, more and more, longtime locals out of town and crippling local businesses.

As home prices have doubled in the last decade, a staggering 44% of all housing in South Lake Tahoe – over 7,000 homes – now sit empty most of the year. Since 2000, the increase in vacancies has outpaced new housing construction, resulting in more vacant houses and fewer homes for residents.

That is why we have submitted a citizen’s initiative to put a residential vacancy tax on the 2024 ballot.

Empty homes hurt our community and our economy. As local families have been priced out, our population has shrunk by 10% and school enrollment has dropped by 36% since 2000. With school funding based primarily on enrollment rather than property taxes, the loss of families has caused significant budget shortfalls and new parcel taxes on local homeowners as schools struggle to make up the losses.

Roughly half of Tahoe’s workers now commute from outside the basin, increasing traffic and pollution, and of those who remain, nearly two-thirds do not earn enough to afford the living expenses of a typical family. As our workforce is increasingly priced out, local businesses have had to pay ever higher wages to stay open, and “closed due to staffing” signs have become ever more common. 89% of local employers say affordable housing is either the single most critical, or among the most critical problems in the area.

The path we are on is unsustainable for locals, for our economy, and for future generations – but solutions are possible. A vacancy tax incentivizes the use of existing vacant properties, while simultaneously generating tens of millions of dollars dedicated exclusively for new local housing, road repairs, and transit.

No one will pay the Vacancy Tax on the home they live in or a house they rent out. The tax applies only to residential units that sit vacant for the majority of the year, with exemptions for properties under renovation, elderly residents in care facilities, wildland firefighters, and active-duty military, among others. As long as a home is occupied by an owner, tenant, guest or any other person for more than six months throughout the year, consecutively or not, there is no tax.

If only 20% of the 7,150 vacant homeowners shift to rent or sell to locals and 80% pay the tax, we will add over 1,400 new housing units to the market – more than has been built in the last ten years – while simultaneously generating over $34 million per year.

As a dedicated use tax, these funds can be used ONLY for local housing, road infrastructure, and transit – South Lake Tahoe’s most critical needs.

The revenue can fund much-needed housing programs such as rental and home-buyer assistance, affordable housing development, and rental incentives for property owners. As locally-controlled funding, the money can be used for mixed-income solutions that include the “missing middle” – locals such as teachers, firefighters and nurses who struggle for housing, but who do not meet the state and federal low-income thresholds imposed by the grant funding the City currently relies on. Local funding must be used to fill this gap between strictly low-income housing and million-dollar homes.

Vacancy Tax revenue can also be used to fix our failing road and transit system. We need funds to tackle the City’s staggering $500 million backlog in deferred road repairs, paving and stormwater infrastructure. Funds are also needed to overhaul our public transit service, which the Tahoe Transportation District quietly slashed in half last year to the detriment of working locals.

We are at a breaking point. Residents are wrestling not only skyrocketing housing costs, but rate hikes on utilities, ever-increasing gas prices, and inflated grocery bills. Second homeowners, who buy their groceries and enroll their kids in schools elsewhere, are not contributing to the economy on a daily basis. And under Prop 13, owners of multi-generation vacation houses are paying pennies on the dollar in property taxes compared to locals who buy homes today.

As part of our community, second homeowners need to be part of the solution. A vacancy tax offsets the economic costs of so many empty homes.

We need thousands of homes for our workforce and hundreds of millions of dollars to repair the roads. A Vacancy Tax is the only proposed solution that meets the scale of our needs. The alternatives the City is considering, a modest TOT increase or a real-estate transfer tax, both fail to shift incentives for the over 7,000 currently empty houses, and both raise only around one tenth of the projected revenue. And between limited land and TRPA-imposed development constraints (even with their recent changes), the free market cannot build us out of this crisis.

Vacancy taxes are neither new nor radical. Washington DC has had a vacancy tax for 13 years. Vancouver passed their Empty Homes Tax in 2017 and saw a 54% decrease in vacant properties. These cities effectively manage enforcement through existing property tax laws. In California, Berkeley, San Francisco and Oakland have all passed similar vacancy taxes, and Truckee and Sacramento have discussed doing the same.

Without bold action, the housing crisis will continue to escalate and roads will continue to deteriorate. The Vacancy Tax is the only housing and funding solution that addresses the scale of our community’s critical needs.

Join us in getting the Vacancy Tax on the ballot by donating and volunteering to help gather signatures at http://www.tahoevacancytax.com .

Together, we can solve the housing crisis.

Amelia Richmond

President, Locals for Affordable Housing