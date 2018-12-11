South Lake Tahoe officers work to save dogs after 5-story fall from parking garage

When two dogs fell from the top story of the Heavenly Village parking garage Friday night, local law enforcement sprang into action.

The dogs, Titan and Comet, fell five stories after their owners, two unidentified tourists, finished a day of skiing. South Lake Tahoe police responded immediately.

"We found two dogs in obviously very bad shape," Sgt. Jason Cheney, who responded to the call with officer John Spaeth, said in a press release.

Cheney put the dogs in his patrol unit while dispatch started calling vets. At that same time Sgt. Travis Cabral was passing by Sierra Veterinary Hospital as the clinic was about to close for the day, according to the press release. Cabral explained the situation and clinic staff jumped into action.

The dogs' condition worsened during the ride to the clinic. Titan succumbed to his injuries. Comet had a collapsed lung, broken femur, fractured vertebrae and a bruised heart.

The vets determined Comet needed more specialized care in Reno.

Recommended Stories For You

"I knew they were going to have to travel through Friday night traffic. So, I called Lt. Laney and asked him if we could expedite Comet's travel to the emergency vet in Reno," Cheney said, "He said, 'yes.'"

Comet's owners had to help him breathe the whole way to Reno, but they got him to the emergency vet where the pup is improving, according to the press release. Comet isn't out of the woods yet, but he's now breathing on his own and waiting to heal a little more so he can have surgery.

"Its most definitely not something in our normal wheelhouse but it goes to show the nature of the human beings who serve in this profession and the hearts we have just like the citizens we serve and protect," said Cheney.

Donations are being accepted at Sierra Veterinary Hospital. Call 775-358-8555 to donate.