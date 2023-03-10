South Lake Tahoe officials activate Emergency Operations Center
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe activated a virtual Emergency Operations Center at 11 a.m., March 9, following the issuance of the local emergency proclamation. The EOC facilitates the seamless intergovernmental agency coordination that is necessary to ensure the public’s safety when responding to an emergency situation.
“The city of South Lake Tahoe activated the EOC to be able to respond quickly and have efficient communication with our local, state, and federal agencies,” said Fire Chief and EOC Operations Section Chief Jim Drennan. “Over the past week, we have proactively taken steps to prepare for the upcoming storm with our partner agencies, but activating the EOC, along with the emergency proclamation, ensures we have timely access to all resources as they are needed.”
At this time, the City is discouraging travel due to potentially hazardous conditions which can include flooding, power outages, and structural failures due to the unprecedented levels of snowfall combined with the 5 to 7 inches of forecasted rain and warmer temperatures resulting in snowmelt. If you must travel, please check the weather and road conditions prior to getting on the road.
To stay updated with the winter storm, follow us on the City of South Lake Tahoe’s Facebook page, Twitter account and Instagram. Also, visit the City’s webpage at http://www.cityofslt.us/WinterStorm2023 for additional winter storm resources and tips.
If you haven’t signed up already for emergency notifications, visit: https://www.cityofslt.us/1017/Sign-Up-for-Notifications.
Source: City of South Lake Tahoe
