South Lake Tahoe officials issue proclamation in response to fire
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The city of South Lake Tahoe remains outside of evacuation warnings, but officials are preparing in case the Caldor Fire continues its march on the South Shore.
The city activated its Emergency Operations Center on Saturday, Aug. 21, to monitor the progress of the Caldor Fire. The EOC facilitates the seamless intergovernmental agency coordination that is necessary to ensure the public’s safety when responding to an emergency situation. In setting up an EOC, there can be a significant strain placed on all resources.
As a result, City Manager Joe Irvin, acting as the EOC Director, issued a local emergency proclamation for the city of South Lake Tahoe to leverage federal and state resources in response to the Caldor Fire.
Emergency proclamations are formal documents recognized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and other governmental agencies, which will then be able to direct disaster relief funds and other key personnel resources to our jurisdiction.
In addition, the emergency declaration allows the EOC director to waive procurement rules and issue emergency orders to address a fluid and changing situation. The declaration provides for greater flexibility, while still protecting public safety priorities and the taxpayers’ interests.
This emergency proclamation does not indicate any change to evacuation status. To stay up to date on the latest information on the Caldor Fire and evacuation status, visit http://www.tinyurl.com/EDSOEVAC and http://www.edcgov.us.
Source: City of South Lake Tahoe
