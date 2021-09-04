South Lake Tahoe officials request federal major disaster declaration

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe Manager Joe Irvin on Friday, Sept. 3, sent a letter to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services requesting that it continue to request from the White House a federal major disaster declaration and approve California Disaster Assistance Act funding, officials announced.

The White House approved a presidential emergency declaration for direct federal assistant on Sept. 1.

This declaration would allow for evacuated residents and public agencies to apply for federal assistance should it get approved.

View the letter here .