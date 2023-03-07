South Lake Tahoe officials urge residents to prepare for rain on snow event

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The National Weather Service has forecast rain over the next week, including a strong atmospheric river beginning on Thursday, March 9. The potential of heavy rainfall across the region brings the threat of flooding and roof collapses.

Flooding may occur as a result of rain on existing snow and ice on the ground, and streams and river basins that are already elevated after numerous storms.

Roof collapses are also a potential threat, due to the heavy snow loads and the added weight of moisture from the rain. The snow will absorb this moisture, which will significantly increase the snow load weight and can strain the structure, increasing the chances of structural damage or collapse.

Roofs are required to hold a snow load, but the amount of snow this winter is exceptional, pushing the upper limits of what roofs are expected to tolerate.

“We urge residents to take the threat of roof collapses and flooding seriously and prepare now.,” the City said in a news release. “If you have over three feet of snow, as a general guideline, please consult a professional to remove snow from your roof before this event. If you choose to clear it yourself, know your abilities and use extreme caution. There are several factors that determine the roof’s strength abilities, including pitch of roof, construction type, materials used, the amount of snow and water/ice content of the snow.”

Signs of a compromised roof include:

Sagging ceiling tiles popping

New cracks in ceiling drywall

Cracking or creaking noises

Bowing trusses

Cracks in walls or masonry

Doors and windows that no longer, or have trouble, opening and closing

Severe roof leaks

Sandbags are available at Fire Station 3, 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd., behind the station. Shovels and bags are provided but shovels are limited, so you are encouraged to bring your own.

To learn if your home or business is in a flood plain or historic localized flooding area, visit https://arcg.is/0ifSPu0 .

The following flood preparedness tips are provided by http://www.ready.gov/floods#prepare.

Know Your Risk for Floods

Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center to know types of flood risk in your area. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Preparing for a Flood

Make a plan for your household, including your pets, so that you and your family know what to do, where to go, and what you will need to protect yourselves from flooding. Learn and practice evacuation routes, shelter plans, and flash flood response. Gather supplies, including non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, and water for several days, in case you must leave immediately or if services are cut off in your area.

In Case of Emergency

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies. Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Sign up for the city of South Lake Tahoe’s emergency warning system by texting your zip code to 38276 or visit https://www.cityofslt.us/1017/Sign-Up-for-Notifications .