South Lake Tahoe planners to hold workshops on updates to Tourist Core, Tahoe Valley area plans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission on Thursday will receive presentations and will hold workshops on updates to the Tourist Core Area Plan as well as the Tahoe Valley Area Plan.

Planners will also be asked to to pass resolutions recommending City Council accept the 2022 General Plan and the surplus land inventory.

The purpose of an area plan is to provide local governments an opportunity to consolidate and simplify regulations, eliminate regulatory inconsistencies between the regional plan and local plans, and increase redevelopment and property investment incentives to revitalize the region’s aging commercial centers and infrastructure.

It also creates a more distinct sense of place using land use guidance and regulations that go beyond the City’s General Plan. The Tahoe Valley Area Plan is one of the City’s two area plans and was originally adopted in 2015. It has yet to undergo significant changes and is due for amendments to bring the plan up to date with the City’s current strategic goals, new state laws, and TRPA Regional Plan goals.

California government code requires each city to adopt a comprehensive, long-range general plan to guide the physical development of the incorporated city and land outside the city boundaries. The code requires cities to submit an annual progress report on the status of the general plan and progress in its implementation to their legislative bodies, the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research, and the Department of Housing and Community Development by April 1 of each year.

The APR provides the Planning Commission and City Council with information regarding the implementation of the General Plan. The APR is designed to provide information for the Planning Commission and City Council to assess how the General Plan was implemented during the 12-month reporting period (January 2022 to December 2022).

The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, at City Hall located at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are also live streamed on Channel 21, the city website at http://www.cityofslt.us and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86289212286 .

