South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge rescheduled

This year's South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge fundraiser will likely be as cold as ever, but organizers want to make sure participants can safely get to the event, which is why it has been rescheduled.

The plunge, which benefits Special Olympics Nevada (SONV), was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 17. However, with one of the largest winter storms in recent memory dumping snow by the foot Friday, organizers pushed the event back one day.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 18, at Zephyr Cove, with the plunge itself scheduled for noon. The full amenities, festivities and "After-Splash Bash" at MontBleu Resort, Casino & Spa will be offered as previously planned.

Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to take the Plunge and enjoy the full festivities. Registration and more information is available at http://www.TahoePolarPlunge.com.

SONV offers year-round training and competitions in 14 different sports, educational programs and health resources all completely free of charge to more than 24,000 athletes in northern California and Nevada.