South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge set for Saturday

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. â€” South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Nevada will take place Saturday, March 30.

Brave residents are invited to dive into the chilly waters of Lake Tahoe to raise money and awareness for the Nevada chapter of the Special Olympics, who mission "is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities," according to SONV website.

The family-friendly event Saturday will include food and drinks, festivities, awards, games, raffles and meet-and-greets with members of local law enforcement departments that have selected Special Olympics as their charity of choice, according to a press release. This year's theme is "Plunge with a Purpose," which focuses on SONV's mission of promoting inclusion, empowering people with disabilities and helping to put an end to bullying.

Last year's Plunge raised more than $185,000 for local programs, according to SONV.

Proceeds from the South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge benefit SONV to offer year-round training and competitions in 14 different sports, schools programs and health resources all completely free of charge to more than 25,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities between Nevada and Northern California.

Participants must raise a minimum of $125 to take the plunge and enjoy the full festivities, which include an official Polar Plunge long-sleeve T-shirt, food and drinks, and more. Additional fundraising incentives are available at different monetary levels.

Beyond the plunge itself, additional festivities include:

A Tip-A-Cop fundraiser on Friday, March 29, to kick off the weekend at Applebee's in South Lake Tahoe. Local law enforcement personnel, accompanied by Special Olympics athletes, will volunteer as celebrity waiters and collect "tips" as donations for Special Olympics.

An after-Splash Bash at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa, featuring a buffet lunch, no-host bar, music and more. Magician Alex Ramon will provide a special performance later in the evening for an additional cost.

Registration and more information is available at http://www.TahoePolarPlunge.com. The plunge starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Zephyr Cove Resort, located at 760 U.S. 50 in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Visit http://www.sonv.org for more information about Special Olympics Nevada.