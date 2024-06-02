South Lake Tahoe Police arrest suspected stabber after stand-off

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Saturday, June 1 around 11:15 a.m., the South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to the report of a victim at Barton hospital who had been stabbed multiple times.

The suspected stabber was identified as David Valenzuela, 43 years old of South Lake Tahoe. Officers attempted to make contact with Valenzuela at his residence where he refused to cooperate and come out of his residence to surrender to the police.

Due to violent nature of this incident, SWAT and CNT (crisis negotiators) were called to the scene. SLTPD posted on Facebook, asking people to avoid the area of Lapham Dr. while the police activity was ongoing.

A warrant for Valenzuela’s arrest and a search warrant for his residence was issued. Despite negotiators countless attempts to get Valenzuela to peacefully surrender, he refused. Ultimately, tear gas was deployed, Valenzuela exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

Valenzuela is being held at the El Dorado Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting/delaying a law enforcement officer. He is being held without bail. The victim is currently stable at the hospital.

The SLTPD expressed thanks to CHP-South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County Sheriff and South Lake Tahoe Fire Department for their help.