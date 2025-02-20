South Lake Tahoe Police Chief to retire after 30 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – After 30 years of dedicated service to the City of South Lake Tahoe, Police Chief David Stevenson announces his retirement. Chief Stevenson will officially retire on June 6, 2025, marking the end of a notable career in law enforcement.

Chief Stevenson began his tenure with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department (SLTPD) in 1995 as a police officer. Over the years, he advanced through the ranks, serving as a Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Acting Police Chief before his promotion to Police Chief on August 1, 2020.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to work my dream job in my hometown and honored to serve this community for 30 years. I appreciate the community’s trust in the police department, and I look forward to starting the next chapter in my life,” said Chief Stevenson. “I have complete faith and confidence that the Police Department won’t skip a beat and will continue serving this community seamlessly.”

A top priority for the Police Chief was the well-being of all staff in the police department. He helped formalize and support the development of the department’s Peer Support Team and Wellness Program, which has been invaluable to police staff. “The health and wellness of our staff are critical to their long-term success in this profession,” Stevenson said.

Under his leadership, he played a vital role in developing the South Tahoe Alternative Collaborative Services (STACS) program, which focuses on removing barriers to essential services and providing ongoing support to individuals facing homelessness, mental illness, or substance use disorders. Through multi-agency collaboration, he helped bring this much-needed program to fruition for our community.

“We are incredibly grateful for Chief Stevenson’s dedication and service to South Lake Tahoe. His leadership and commitment to public safety will have a lasting impact on our city,” said Joe Irvin, City Manager. “Selecting the next Police Chief is of utmost importance, and I am taking this responsibility seriously. I will lead the selection process to find the next leader who will uphold the police department’s values and commitment to the community.”

The selection process for the next Police Chief will begin on Friday, February 21.