South Lake Tahoe Police Department awarded $65k grant From the California Office of Traffic Safety

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The safety of everyone traveling is the focus of a grant awarded to The South Lake Tahoe Police Department with efforts to reduce deaths and injuries on South Lake Tahoe roads and to improve traffic analysis, reporting, and data collection.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department sought out this grant to combat recognized traffic issues within the city, including DUI, bicycle, pedestrian, and motorcycle enforcement.

The one-year grant is for the 2023 federal fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023.

The grant will fund a variety of traffic safety programs, including:

Patrols with emphasis on alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention.

Patrols with emphasis on education of vehicle collision involving bicyclists and pedestrians.

Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of primary causes of crashes: excess speed, failure to yield, failure to stop at stop signs/signals, improper turning/lane changes.

Officer training and/or recertification: Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

Funds for DUI checkpoints. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

