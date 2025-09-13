South Lake Tahoe Police Department issues alert on phone banking fraud

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Friday, September 12, 2025, the SLTPD was notified by a manager at US Bank of an attempted fraud with the suspect posing as an agent from the US Marshals Office. The suspect directed the victim to withdraw the entirety of their money from the bank account in cash. A courier would then pick up that money to support the US Marshals Service.

The scammer advised the money provided to them would be paid back via a reimbursement check. The scammer had personal information about the victim. The caller ID used by the suspect showed the main phone number of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department [(530) 542-6110].

The SLTPD wants to remind the public that we, nor any legitimate government agency, will never call and request cash to support our operations. Additionally, any request for money for a non-profit tied to an agency should be vetted before choosing to donate.

Personal identifying information about most people is available on the internet. Just because a caller can tell you personal details does not make their call legitimate. Common victims of these scams are the elderly and those that are not familiar with technology.

Using different internet applications, phone numbers can be manipulated in caller ID to replicate legitimate agencies and businesses. If a request sounds far-fetched for the type of agency or business the caller claims, be cautious in your interaction with them.