Missing person has been found
UPDATE: Kayla Moran has been found.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On February 10, 2025, Kayla Moran was reported missing from South Lake Tahoe. She was last heard from around 4:30 a.m. on the morning of February 10, 2025. Kayla went missing from her home in a neighborhood near “the Y,” leaving behind personal belongings and her vehicle. Her current whereabouts are unknown.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department (SLTPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating Kayla. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact SLTPD and reference case number 2502-0081. All relevant information will be forwarded to Detective Morrison.
Tips can be submitted via email to crimetips@cityofslt.us.
The photos included are from Kayla Moran’s Facebook page.
