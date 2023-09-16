South Lake Tahoe Police foot pursuit ends with guns drawn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Adan Eduardo Flores-Pulido, 37, led South Lake Tahoe Police officers on a foot pursuit of the afternoon of Thursday Sept. 14 but was quickly detained.

Flores-Pulido was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence, according to officials

“Officers recognized Flores-Pulido riding a bicycle near Sussex Avenue and when they attempted to initiate contact he fled across the highway into a marshy area,” Sgt Detective Nicholas Carlquist told the Tribune and added SLTPD quickly set up a barricade.

After SLTPD drew their sidearms, the suspect turned himself in and officers were able to bring Flores-Pulido into custody without further incident.

Flores-Pulido remains in custody for resisting arrest, and probation violation as of Friday evening. Bail is set at $3,000.