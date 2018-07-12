South Lake Tahoe police investigating stabbing outside Bijou CVS

South Lake Tahoe police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in front of the CVS Pharmacy late Thursday morning.

All the people involved in the incident are accounted for and being treated for injuries, according to a tweet from the police department.

An official at the scene — 3469 Lake Tahoe Blvd. — told the Tribune he could not answer questions because the investigation was in the early stages.

There is no threat to the public, the PD said in its tweet.

Maggie Mayer reported from the scene.