South Lake Tahoe police investigating substitute employee at Lake Tahoe Unified School District
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Tuesday, April 2, Lake Tahoe Unified School District informed parents that last week, they received notification from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department regarding their investigation into suspicious communication between a temporary/substitute employee of LTUSD with South Tahoe Middle School students.
“All involved students’ families have been contacted by authorities and district administration. We are working closely with the Detective Division at SLTPD,” an email from the district stated.
Parents are directed to reach out to SLTPD directly if they have any questions or concerns. Anyone with further information about this case please email the Detective Division at crimetips@cityslt.us. This matter is currently under investigation.
As a proactive step, LTUSD immediately removed the temporary staff member from substituting as they await the results of the investigation.
“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. It is our district’s steadfast commitment to create a secure environment for all students. LTUSD will take proactive measures to reinforce appropriate staff-to-student interactions and will work closely with our students to help them recognize and report any inappropriate communications from adults,” the email stated.
