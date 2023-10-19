South Lake Tahoe Police look for missing 17 year old
Update: She was located safe.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Police Department are looking for Vanellope Carney, 17.
According to a Facebook post, she is missing after running away from home.
Police are asking for anyone who has seen her to call the department at (530) 542-6100.
