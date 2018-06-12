South Lake Tahoe police: Man killed in shooting; suspect fled scene

A South Lake Tahoe man is dead after an apparent shooting Monday night.

Police initially responded to a report of gunshots and an injured man in the 3600 block of Spruce Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found a male subject on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The man was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities identified the victim as 62-year-old Gregory Mitchoff.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle. In a press release, police did not provide a description of the vehicle or of a possible suspect.

No other additional information was provided about the case, which is still under investigation. Multiple phone calls and emails sent by the Tribune Tuesday have not been returned.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 or Lake Tahoe Secret Witness to remain anonymous at 530-541-6800.