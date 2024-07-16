Arrest made in South Lake Tahoe shooting 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On July 16 at approximately 5:51 a.m., South Lake Tahoe Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting which had just occurred on the 2300 block of Eloise Av.

Patrol Officers arrived in the area and found a victim (32-year-old male) near the intersection of Tahoe Keys Blvd and Eloise Av, who suffered injuries from what appeared to be blunt force trauma to his head. The victim was quickly transported to Barton via ambulance and has since been released.

Patrol Officers located another subject, identified as Christopher Guzman, 28, of South Lake Tahoe, at the 2300 block of Eloise Av. Guzman was detained pending the investigation. Officers located an additional victim (41-year-old male) with multiple gunshots wounds. The victim was ultimately flown to Renown Hospital in Reno, NV where he remains in critical condition.

South Lake Tahoe PD Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators, and El Dorado County DA Investigators responded to the scene to begin a thorough investigation into this incident.

Ultimately, Christopher Guzman was arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and is currently being held in the El Dorado County Jail without bail. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation and details into the events which led up to the shooting are still under investigation. At this time, there is no risk to the public and everybody involved in this incident has been identified. If anybody has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact crimetips@cityofslt.us

ORIGINAL STORY: The South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to a shooting this morning a little before 6am, in the area of Eloise Av and Tahoe Keys Blvd, according to a Facebook post .

Police will be in the area for a length of time investigating this incident. There is no safety risk to the public, everybody involved is accounted for and nobody is outstanding.

Information is limited as the police investigate the incident. An update will be provided when more releasable information is developed.