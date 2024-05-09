Stolen car suspect found and arrested
Update 4 p.m. Thursday May 9: The South Lake Tahoe Police Department has located and arrested the man who fled from a stolen vehicle after crashing it yesterday.
The department received a call regarding a suspicious subject near Alpine Drive and Venice Drive around 2:15 p.m. this afternoon.
The caller had informed police the man matched the suspect’s description and asked how to get a bus to Reno.
Officers responded and located 27-year-old Dylan English from Reno and determined he was the driver of the stolen Audi. He was arrested on charges of evading police and vehicle theft.
Update 8 a.m. Thursday May 9: South Lake Tahoe Police are still searching for the man who fled from the stolen car.
Update: There are no road closures while SLTPD continues the search.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Wednesday, May 8, South Lake Tahoe Police Department attempted to pull over a car that had been stolen from Sacramento.
The driver of the car sped away when they tried to pull him over, leading the police on a chase. The driver crashed the car in front of BevMo at 961 Emerald Bay Rd.
He got out of the car and fled on foot.
Lieutenant Scott Crivelli said they’ve closed off the area and are still searching for the suspect as of 3:30 p.m. SLTPD does not believe there is a danger to the public.
The suspect is a white male around 5’8 to 5’10, wearing a black shirt and jeans. He has short, dark hair. Anyone with any information should call 530-542-6100.
