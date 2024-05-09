Stolen car suspect found and arrested

Update 4 p.m. Thursday May 9: The South Lake Tahoe Police Department has located and arrested the man who fled from a stolen vehicle after crashing it yesterday.

The department received a call regarding a suspicious subject near Alpine Drive and Venice Drive around 2:15 p.m. this afternoon.

The caller had informed police the man matched the suspect’s description and asked how to get a bus to Reno.

Officers responded and located 27-year-old Dylan English from Reno and determined he was the driver of the stolen Audi. He was arrested on charges of evading police and vehicle theft.

27-year-old Dylan English was arrested for evading police and vehicle theft May 9. Provided / SLTPD

Update 8 a.m. Thursday May 9: South Lake Tahoe Police are still searching for the man who fled from the stolen car.

Update: There are no road closures while SLTPD continues the search.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Wednesday, May 8, South Lake Tahoe Police Department attempted to pull over a car that had been stolen from Sacramento.

The driver of the car sped away when they tried to pull him over, leading the police on a chase. The driver crashed the car in front of BevMo at 961 Emerald Bay Rd.

Provided / Ashleigh Goodwin

He got out of the car and fled on foot.

Lieutenant Scott Crivelli said they’ve closed off the area and are still searching for the suspect as of 3:30 p.m. SLTPD does not believe there is a danger to the public.

The suspect is a white male around 5’8 to 5’10, wearing a black shirt and jeans. He has short, dark hair. Anyone with any information should call 530-542-6100.