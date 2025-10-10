South Lake Tahoe Police seeking help in identifying suspect

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with 36 counts of fraud and burglary.

Provided

Between Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and Monday, September 15, 2025, the suspect allegedly used a lost or stolen debit/credit card to make multiple unauthorized purchases at various businesses throughout South Lake Tahoe. The total value of the fraudulent transactions exceeds $3,000.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the individual is urged to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. Tips can be submitted via email at crimetips@cityofslt.gov . Please reference case number 2509-0236 when providing information.