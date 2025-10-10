South Lake Tahoe Police seeking help in identifying suspect
Investigators seeking information to locate and identify adult male
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with 36 counts of fraud and burglary.
Between Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and Monday, September 15, 2025, the suspect allegedly used a lost or stolen debit/credit card to make multiple unauthorized purchases at various businesses throughout South Lake Tahoe. The total value of the fraudulent transactions exceeds $3,000.
Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the individual is urged to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. Tips can be submitted via email at crimetips@cityofslt.gov. Please reference case number 2509-0236 when providing information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.