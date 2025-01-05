South Lake Tahoe Police warn of scam

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Phone scammers are posing as “AMBER Alert representatives”, offering to “register” your children, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department’s Facebook.

“They ask for confidential info and to meet at your home. This is NOT how the AMBER Alert system works,” the post states.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is the only agency authorized to activate AMBER Alerts—no registration is required.

Never provide personal information or answer calls from unknown or “possible scam” numbers.

SLTPD asks that if you’ve been contacted by a scammer, report it to your local law enforcement agency immediately.