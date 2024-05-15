South Lake Tahoe provides loan to developer for affordable housing project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – City Council passed a motion on May 7, providing a predevelopment loan to a developer for an affordable housing project, plans of which rely on changes to area developmental standards currently caught up in litigation. The project proposed at 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Boulevard will require the various anticipated amendments to factors such as density in the Tourist Core Area Plan as well as the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s development standards.

In February, Mountain Area Preservation sued the TRPA after they passed Phase 2 Housing Code Amendments in December, which makes changes to height, density, coverage and other elements in certain areas to encourage more affordable and workforce housing.

“…that could take years,” Seth Dallob said to council.

Councilmember Creegan asked what the effect of the lawsuit could be. “I think that we are all concerned about that. And, given that we don’t know how lawsuits play out, we have no idea,” she said.

City Attorney Heather Stroud eased concerns.

“It’s my understanding from speaking with TRPA’s council, that they don’t intend to hold up the Tourist Core Area Plan amendment that this project needs to go forward, because of the lawsuit.” She expects the Tourist Core Area Plan to come before council in June and before the TRPA in July, per the current schedule.

The proposed project by NDC Lake Tahoe, LP will provide a minimum of 75 residential deed restricted units to low and/or moderate income households for no less than 55 years. Shellan M. Rodriguez of SMR Development, Co-Developer with NDC provided comment at the meeting, saying the project is slated to serve those making anywhere from 30% of the area median up to 120%. Community amenities are planned on the ground floor.

The loan of $564,073 serves to cover predevelopment costs such as site studies and project designs. The over half million dollars may come from one or a combination of grant sources, including the workforce housing fund, permanent local housing allocation and pro-housing incentive program funds.

Housing Manager Jessica Wackenhut Lomeli explained the loan will provide leverage for additional funding sources for the project.