South Lake Tahoe races unchanged after updated vote count

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — All the in-person and mail-in ballots have been counted in El Dorado County and the results have not changed in the South Lake Tahoe races.

There are still about 2,000 countywide ballots remaining to count after Friday evening’s update, according to the county elections department. They include provisional, CVR (same-day registration), military and overseas and late mail postmarked by Nov. 3 which are accepted through Nov. 20.

But those ballots won’t likely move the needle in any of the local races.

For city council, Cristi Creegan and John Friedrich remain well out in front of eight other candidates with 2,957 and 2,644 votes, respectively, and look like they will take the two open seats. Scott Robbins is third (2,203) and Bruce Grego is fourth (1,538) Leonard Carter (1,192) is fifth.

Luca Genasci garnered the sixth most amount of votes (1,117), but he dropped out of the race serveral weeks before election day and his name couldn’t be taken off the ballot.

Douglas Williams has received 906 votes, Stacy Ballard 879, Keith Roberts 596 and Daniel Browne has 355.

In the Lake Valley Fire Protection District board race, Ronald Sitton, John Rice and Leona Allen remain the top three vote getters with Robert Bettencourt a few hundred votes behind.

Sitton received the most support with 2,758 votes and Rice and Allen were about even with 2,312 and 2,300 votes, respectively.

Allen had also dropped out of the race in early October to what she thought might be a conflict, but that went away right before election day and she will accept the seat.

The South Tahoe Public Utility District race also hasn’t changed. Incumbent Kelly Sheehan (6,324) and challenger David Peterson (6,734) received the most votes and are in line to take the two full-term, four-year seats. Duane Wallace, who was appointed to the board earlier in the year when Jim Jones passed away was about 1,600 votes behind Sheehan.

For the short-term two-year seat, Shane Romsos is way out in front with 5,720 votes which is about 3,300 votes better than his next challenger.

The full results for El Dorado County can be viewed here.