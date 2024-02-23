South Lake Tahoe reels from overdoses; Holds vigil for those impacted

A vigil was held on Friday, Feb. 16.

Provided / Ashleigh Goodwin

Seven overdoses, four of which were fatal, in just as many days have left the community of South Lake Tahoe reeling and four families forever altered after losing members, to what officials have called a “drug-related incident.”

While some people are discussing whether it was an overdose or poisoning, the “bottom line” according to Mayor Cody Bass, “There is no safe street drug. If you’re going to do something choose something that’s not going to end your life. There are so many alternatives that you don’t have to worry about a day being your last.”

“I don’t want to support alcohol, but the fact is we know that people are going to continue to do drugs, it’s not a new thing despite a multi-trillion dollar war on drugs use has just gone up,” Bass said. He added it’s necessary to change the way the country as a whole handles the issue.

In the long-term, policy changes are needed according to Bass. The short-term is harm reduction like test strips and Narcan but he admits that’s not even a safe choice as proven by the quadruple overdose following Superbowl Sunday.

Even the Center for Disease Control website says “No test is 100% accurate and your drugs may still contain fentanyl or fentanyl analogs even if you receive a negative result.”

Toxicology reports and subsequent answers are still pending to give a name to the substance that caused the four friends’ deaths.

On Friday, February 16, over 200 people gathered at Lakeview Commons as the sun lowered for a vigil held in honor of Abraham Lemus, Keely Pereira, Adam Joy, and Clifford Joy – the four citizens who lost their lives together.

Some in attendance spoke out about those gone too soon, some stepped up to speak on drugs and about their friends.

“If you know someone who can’t say no to substances, it’s been difficult – especially how I’m grieving right now,” said Emanuel Maze.

Maze grew up with Lemus and addressed the grieving group by ending with a call-and-answer chant, “Never again!”

To which many in the crowd responded: “Never again!”

“Back in the 80’s you were worrying about someone overdosing on coke and now you’re worried about a person overdosing on Fentanyl that’s not even supposed to be in cocaine,” Maze told the Tribune.

Others told the Tribune the events have urged them to choose abstinence, even if they didn’t know one of those who recently passed: “Drugs have impacted all of our lives, somehow.”

“There’s something in everything. Nothing is clean now,” 29-year-old local Jacob Hancock said. He said he’s staying away from things he found a decade ago: molly, weed, and ecstasy.

In a collaborative effort, a public services announcement was released to provide what is available.

“The tragedy and loss of life that occurred this week is devastating to our community, but unfortunately this is not an isolated incident,” stated City Manager, Joe Irvin. “Deaths from fentanyl poisonings and fentanyl-related overdoses are happening across the nation and continue to leave families, friends, and communities grieving. We hope you take the time to view the PSA and share it with others to spread the word about the dangers of fentanyl.”

The City of South Lake Tahoe’s Fire and Police Department came together with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District to urgently inform the community about Fentanyl and following up on all leads.

Unfortunately, the incident just over a week ago was nearly half of the week’s overdoses, and that’s what made it tragically unique.

Just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, the next day, there were two separate situations reported around the same time, involving overdoses.

In one event few details are known. Lt. Jeff Roberson with the SLTPD told the Tribune an individual was reported unresponsive on Skyline Drive and was revived.

In a more public display, people in the area of Ski Run Boulevard witnessed the results of two men who were reportedly using fentanyl in a truck.

“One [man] had too much, the effects were reversed with Narcan, and he is fine,” SLTPD Sgt. Nicholas Carlquist told the Tribune.

“I’d say overdoses are common for sure,” Sgt. Carlquist said. One to two overdoses a week are reported, adding, “Deaths are pretty rare. Especially with Narcan everywhere and the first responders, even overdoses on drugs that Narcan won’t reverse, are treated pretty rapidly.”

For the employee of Ski Run Liquor Market, there was nothing ordinary about that Tuesday.

“I literally saved someone’s life,” said Malia Shipe, an employee of Ski Run Liquor.

Shipe said the man who overdosed, whom she now calls a friend, returned on Valentine’s Day to thank me and we just embraced and held each other for a little while,” Shipe told the Tribune. It is a day she will never forget.

A transient individual camping outside of the store drew her attention, Shipe told the Tribune. She came back out ten minutes later to ensure they had moved on and realized someone she knew was being pulled from a truck in the parking lot.

“His body was completely lifeless, his lips were blue,” Shipe continued. “The police told me I could have died helping him, but if I hadn’t done what I did, he would have died.”

The man declined a request for an interview, according to Shipe.

“I was just begging the Lord and begging him, ‘Please don’t die on me, please don’t die,'” said Shipe.

While helping the man, Shipe was on the phone with dispatch.

“Another guy across the street asked if I needed help. We traded doing chest compressions and we gave him two doses of Narcan,” added Shipe.

Emergency responders took over and the man was revived.

Tahoe Alliance for Safe Kids, which began as the South Tahoe Drug-Free Coalition, in conjunction with Barton Behavioral Health, and Brooke Laine District V Supervisor for El Dorado County, worked together to collect and distribute fentanyl test strips and Narcan to make it available widespread throughout the city.

“48 doses were delivered to the Event Center. Doses and strips were distributed to bars such as The Hangar, Whiskey Dicks, and The Turn,” according to Paula Peterson, a member of TASK.

Sgt. Carlquist said some of the takeaways are, “Regardless of the kind of drugs, overdoses are happening from the amount ingested, no matter how it’s ingested, and Narcan doesn’t work on all drug overdoses.”

While used in harm reduction nationwide to make people more aware of the drugs they are using, Narcan is a temporary reversal.

Administering Narcan to an individual experiencing an overdose buys first responders time while they perform other life-saving measures, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse. The reversal works in the body for only 30 to 90 minutes.

According to officials, a joint investigation is underway after many tips were submitted.

Individuals are asked to submit information regarding the overdoses, by email, to cybertips@cityofslt.us .