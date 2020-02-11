South Lake Tahoe Republican women hosting Lincoln Day Dinner

South Lake Tahoe Republican Women will hold its 3rd annual Lincoln Day Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Tep’s Villa Roma.

Guest speakers will be retired Judge Steven Bailey, now active with the Election Integrity Project, Tamara Wallace, first term city councilor, and Todd White, El Dorado County Republican Central Committee Chairman and Program Manager of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

A buffet dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.

The women’s group also hosts monthly informative meetings.

For more information, call Gerri Grego at 530-545-2839.