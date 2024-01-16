South Lake Tahoe Republican Women install new officers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Republican Women of California, South Lake Tahoe held a luncheon meeting to install new officers for a two year term. SLT City Councilmember Tamara Wallace installed the following officers:

Karen Imhoff, President

Bonnie Halleran, 1st Vice President, Speakers

Lianne Peterson, 2nd Vice President, Membership

Terri Jinkens, 3rd Vice President, Press Communications

Cheri Watson, 4th Vice President, Events

Kathleen Bailey, Recording Secretary

Svetlana Raleigh, Treasurer

The club recently voted to leave the CA Federation of Republican Women and join with the Republican Women of California. In addition to installing the new officers for the club, Councilmember Wallace spoke about all the new taxes being proposed for the City of South Lake Tahoe (1) Transient Occupancy Tax which, if passed, would make SLT’s one of the highest in the Nation (2) A $6,000 Annual Vacancy Tax and (3) A proposal to increase the minimum wage to $23 an hour in SLT.

Councilmember Wallace suggests a “no” vote on these initiatives should they make it to the November 2024 ballot. She also encourages her constituents not to sign the Vacancy Tax grab petition that is basically (taxation without representation). Those who own a second home in South Lake Tahoe could consider changing their voter registration to South Lake Tahoe, Calif. in order to vote down this tax grab without representation should this initiative make it to the November ballot.

The Republican Women of California, South Lake Tahoe meets most months on the second Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, please email us at: sltrepublicanwomenofca@gmail.com .