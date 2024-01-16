South Lake Tahoe Republican Women install new officers
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Republican Women of California, South Lake Tahoe held a luncheon meeting to install new officers for a two year term. SLT City Councilmember Tamara Wallace installed the following officers:
- Karen Imhoff, President
- Bonnie Halleran, 1st Vice President, Speakers
- Lianne Peterson, 2nd Vice President, Membership
- Terri Jinkens, 3rd Vice President, Press Communications
- Cheri Watson, 4th Vice President, Events
- Kathleen Bailey, Recording Secretary
- Svetlana Raleigh, Treasurer
The club recently voted to leave the CA Federation of Republican Women and join with the Republican Women of California. In addition to installing the new officers for the club, Councilmember Wallace spoke about all the new taxes being proposed for the City of South Lake Tahoe (1) Transient Occupancy Tax which, if passed, would make SLT’s one of the highest in the Nation (2) A $6,000 Annual Vacancy Tax and (3) A proposal to increase the minimum wage to $23 an hour in SLT.
Councilmember Wallace suggests a “no” vote on these initiatives should they make it to the November 2024 ballot. She also encourages her constituents not to sign the Vacancy Tax grab petition that is basically (taxation without representation). Those who own a second home in South Lake Tahoe could consider changing their voter registration to South Lake Tahoe, Calif. in order to vote down this tax grab without representation should this initiative make it to the November ballot.
The Republican Women of California, South Lake Tahoe meets most months on the second Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, please email us at: sltrepublicanwomenofca@gmail.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.