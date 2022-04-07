South Lake Tahoe seeks parade entries for Fourth of July

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe is bringing back the Fourth of July Parade for 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted many community events, the parade being one, which resulted in a 2-year hiatus. In addition to bringing back the parade this year, the city has created a theme for the event: “Tahoe Strong, A Salute to Our Heroes.”

Also new this year are “The Best of the Parade Awards.” A judging panel will score all parade entries, and trophies will be awarded for the following categories:

— Best Float Entry

— Best Walking Entry

— Best Youth Entry





— Best Decorated Vehicle(s)

— History & Heritage Award

Entries will be judged on the use of parade theme, overall appearance, originality and creativity, use of music/sound, and crowd appeal.

Individuals, businesses, sports groups, philanthropy groups, schools, and others are all invited to participate. Float entries are highly encouraged.

To sign up, visit https://forms.gle/d2oX7TqHrWG9qpr87 .

For more information, visit https://www.cityofslt.us/875/4th-of-July-Parade .

All entries must be submitted no later than June 10. Late entries will not be considered.