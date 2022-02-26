South Lake Tahoe sets 2 cold records this week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe came within 1 degree Friday of tying or breaking cold records three days in a row this week.

The National Weather Service in Reno recorded sub-zero temperatures on the South Shore in each of the last three days with Wednesday’s and Thursday’s lows setting new standards.

The low temperature Tuesday was 3 degrees followed by minus-3 on Wednesday, minus-6 on Thursday and minus-1 on Friday, which was 1 degree short of tying the record low for the date.

Saturday’s record of minus-15 appears pretty safe with temperatures drifting upwards through the weekend and into next week.

The service is forecasting mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40s for the weekend and in the lows 50s on Monday and Tuesday which would be well above normal, the service said.

The NWS forecast has a slight chance of light precipitation on Wednesday, March 2, with snow levels hovering from 6,700-7,800 feet.