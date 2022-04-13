South Lake Tahoe sets cold record; More snow expected Thursday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe went from setting heat records last week to setting a new cold standard this week.

The low temperature on Tuesday dropped to a frigid 7 degrees which was just enough to set a new standard, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. The record in Tahoe City of 5 degrees set more than 100 years ago (1911) survived.

The normal low temp for the time of year is 27.

The active weather pattern will continue this week and into Easter weekend.

Another storm set to enter the basin late Wednesday night will bring more snow, rain and wind.





The service has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday and lasts for 14 hours, through 10 p.m.

Southwest winds will range from 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 in the morning and increasing in the afternoon to 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Waves on the East Shore could reach up to 5 feet.

Small boats, kayaks and paddles boards are advised to stay off the water until conditions improve.

The high on Wednesday will reach into the low 40s before dropping to about 20 overnight when snow showers are possible. The service said travel impacts are likely for Thursday morning in the Sierra.

“Ensemble guidance hits at 2-5 inches of snow from Lassen Park southward to the Tahoe Basin and for Carson Pass,” the NWS said. “The highest snow totals will remain on the upslope side of this system, so there is a 70% chance of areas west and near the crest getting up to 6 inches.”

Scattered rain and snow showers continue Friday but it will be partly sunny with a high near 50. Southwest winds will continue up to 10 mph through the evening where chances of snow expand.

The service is watching another possible storm moving into the region on Saturday that will bring better chances of rain and snow, although snow levels may be higher, and another round of strong winds.

“Even with the storm potential for Saturday, simulations are favoring a dry Easter Sunday with temperatures warming to near mid-April averages,” the service said.

Saturday’s high will be in the mid 40s and jumping to high 50s on Easter.