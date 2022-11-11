South Lake Tahoe sets cold temp record; More snow possible this weekend

A view of South Lake Tahoe Friday from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm that moved out earlier this week left record-breaking cold temperatures behind, and a bit more winter weather may be on the way this weekend.

South Lake Tahoe set a cold temperature record on Thursday when the thermometer dropped to 2 degrees in the early morning hours, lowering the single digit record that was set in 2020, according to National Weather Service data.

The service on Friday morning issued a special weather statement for a weak winter storm that will bring light snowfall and gusty winds to the Sierra Saturday into Sunday morning.

“Snow showers will be possible across northeast California, the Sierra, and western Nevada, beginning around midnight Saturday and lasting through early Sunday morning,” the statement said.

Snow accumulations of 4 inches are possible in the Lake Tahoe Basin, however, the service said small changes in the storm track could produce higher amounts.

The main impact from this storm will be icy roads and travel difficulties.

Increasing winds will create gusty conditions along the Sierra Crest Friday night into Saturday. Ridge gusts could reach 90 mph, decreasing to 40-60 mph on Sunday, the service said.

“These gusty winds will bring turbulence and wind shear concerns to aviation interests as well as sub-zero wind chills for winter recreation activities across the Sierra,” said the statement. “Choppy lake conditions are also possible on Lake Tahoe.”

The high temperatures will continue to be 15-20 degrees below normal for the time of year

Saturday’s high will be in the upper 30s with Sunday’s high expected to be in the low 40s which will continue through Wednesday.