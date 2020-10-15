South Lake Tahoe staple, Sprouts Cafe, celebrates 30 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sprouts Natural Foods Cafe in South Lake Tahoe has not only been offering locals and tourists a destination that offers tasty, healthy food with vibrant customer service, but also has become deeply intertwined in the South Shore community.

Owner Tyler Cannon opened Sprouts in September 1990 and now 30 years later, Sprouts is as busy as ever. Cannon was born at Barton Memorial Hospital and grew up in Tahoe. He studied finance and accounting in college, never expecting he would open a cafe.

He said it was a complete diversion from what he had originally planned for his life.

Little did he know, this small cafe that he operated by himself (and soon after operated with his wife Cheryl Cannon who he married in 1998) would turn into a thriving South Shore staple.

While you can still see Cannon working away at the cafe, he is surrounded by bubbly, high-energy employees who Cannon says are the ‘key ingredient’ to his success. One of Sprouts managers has been with them for 27 years and other managers have been there for 14 years.

Sprouts has about 70 employees in the peak season and about 40 in the off season. Along with having a team of respected employees, Cannon says that his success with Sprouts has come down to hard work.

Cannon says that as he has learned more over the years, Sprouts has evolved.

In 2016, the inside of the cafe was remodeled to make a more open, modern environment. Whether it’s the kitchen instruments, the cafe design or the food, they promise to offer fresh and healthy options. He said the ‘bones’ of the original menu are still the same but have adapted over time.

“Sprouts has evolved over the years,” he said. “We have the ability to get better, higher quality food every year.”

Cannon says the best part about having this popular stop in Tahoe is the community aspect.

“This town is wonderful,” said Cannon.

The respect of the community has been a positive benefit to having a cafe in a small town. While Cannon is familiar with the small town connection by growing up in Tahoe, having Sprouts has amplified that by connecting him with people he may not have connected with before whether it be through Sprouts involvement in the community, donations or new customers on a daily basis.

Cannon says that opening a small business in a small town has really opened his eye to what it’s like taking that endeavor.

Cannon says they hope to have a 30-year celebration in the near future, but have been incredibly busy in the time being.

He said, “We hope to continue our success through hard work.”