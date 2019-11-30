South Lake Tahoe student gets financial break at Purdue University

Kia Mangiaracina, at right, reacts to being told by Heidi A. Carl that his current Back a Boiler contract obligation would be cut in half to commemorate the program’s 1,000th contract.

Provided/ Purdue Research Foundation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe native won the lottery when he became the 1,000th contract for the Back a Boiler Program at Purdue University.

Because the Purdue junior, Kai Mangiaracina, was the 1,000th contract, Back a Boiler said they will slash his current contract obligation by half, a more than $5,000 saving.

The Back a Boiler ISA Fund is a program that offers student funding in exchange for a percentage of post-graduation income with no principal balance or interest.

“I’m speechless … and thankful,” Mangiaracina, who is majoring in mechanical engineering technology and virtual product integration said in a press release. “Back a Boiler has helped me in so many ways and is allowing me to pursue my dreams. I’m glad I found this program and proud to be a part of it.”

Mangiaracina also received financial help from Back a Boiler last year.

To find out more about Back a Boiler, visit purdue.edu/backaboiler/.