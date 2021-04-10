South Lake Tahoe teen gets 24 years for robberies, stabbings

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A South Lake Tahoe 18-year old has received the maximum sentence for a pair of robberies in Reno where he stabbed his victims multiple times.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said in a Friday press release that South Lake Tahoe’s Connor Aiden Brown was sentenced to a maximum prison term of 24 years after pleading guilty Monday, April 5, to one count of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon. The sentence includes a 12-year term for the robbery charge and a 12-year consecutive term for the deadly weapon enhancement.

Brown must serve at least seven years before he becomes eligible for parole, the office said.

Reno Police on August 25, 2020, responded to a battery with deadly weapon call at a gas station. Upon arrival, they found a male clerk with multiple stab wounds to his face and couldn’t speak. He was rushed to the hospital.

A second clerk provided a description of events and surveillance footage of the attack, which occurred during a robbery of the cash register.

After the attack, the defendant ran out of the store and was picked up by an accomplice.

Shortly after, a second male victim of a stabbing was discovered at Renown Regional Medical Center.

Further investigation determined the second victim had been attacked near a local casino and robbed of $100 before being stabbed repeatedly.

During the investigation authorities located the involved vehicle at a motel and Brown, and his accomplice, were taken into custody.

Authorities determined Brown committed both stabbings and the DA’s office filed charges.

At the sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hicks argued that, while this was a sad case due to the defendant’s youth, we need to worry about the community’s safety and the victims that were affected by such a heinous crime.