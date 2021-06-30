South Lake Tahoe ties heat record on Tuesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe continued its string of record-setting temperatures on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Reno reported that the South Shore hit 89 degrees at about 2:40 p.m. that tied the record set in 2013. The high temperature is about 12 degrees above average for the date. Last year on the same date the high was 65.
South Lake Tahoe has broken four heat records this month with the first two on June 17-18 and then twice more on Sunday and Monday.
The temperatures are expected to drop slightly through Friday with highs forecast to be in the high 70s to low 80s. The 89-degree record for Wednesday appears safe.
The service is calling for a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms through the rest of the week with a slightly lesser chance on the holiday weekend.
