South Lake Tahoe to consider postponing events again

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council may consider postponing events for another 60 days due to the COVID-19 during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept 22.

The council has been reconsidering the ban on the events every 60 days and with the current state of the pandemic, staff recommends the continuation of the ban.

During the meeting, the council will also hear an update on COVID-19 in the city.

The council will reconsider a memorandum of understanding with Tahoe Coaltion for the Homeless to apply for a Homekey Grant which would allow the coalition to purchase motel property.

The council originally turned down the agreement and directed staff to ask El Dorado County about a three-way MOU. Since then, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency entered into a MOU with the coalition for the grant.

During the meeting, the council will also discuss quitting an easement that allows for lake access along Riverside Avenue. The original agreement provided the developers create a pedestrian walkway that allows access to the lake.

The property has since been sold and the new developers want to be relieved of the responsibility of creating the walkway. They say the proximity to Lakeview Commons is enough access.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and can be watched via the city’s website or https://zoom.us/j/99619745111. The meeting ID is 996 1974 5111, and listeners can press *9 to indicate a desire to make a comment.

Public comment can also be made by emailing PublicComment@cityofslt.us or by calling 530-542-6500 when the mayor indicates.