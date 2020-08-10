South Lake Tahoe to decide on new mayor, hear VHR closure appeals on Tuesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council on Tuesday will choose a new mayor and mayor pro tem.

Last year, the council voted to change the mayoral term to nine months. The new mayor will be chosen at Tuesday’s council meeting but will have to be affirmed after the November election with two new members joining the panel.

Council will also hear two appeals for vacation home rental closures. In both situations, the owners were sent emails reminding them of the upcoming permit renewal fee due date. Both owners appealed the decision.

The planning commission denied the appeal for the property on 1439 Ski Run Blvd., Unit J4 so representatives of the property are appealing the denial.

The planning commission granted the appeal for the property on 439 Ala Wai Boulevard No. 136 but representatives from Tahoe Neighborhoods Group, the group responsible for Measure T, appealed the commission’s decision.

The council will also consider approving a Caltrans grant for repavement of the South Hangar at the Tahoe Airport. They will also possibly approve conceptual designs for the Riverside parcels being developed as affordable housing by St. Joseph Community Land Trust.

Under new business, the council will consider a bid protest from Motorola. The fire department awarded a contract for public safety communications to Walter Telecomm, Inc. in July. Motorola also put in a bid for the contract and is now protesting the city’s decision.

The council will consider applying for a CARES Act Community Development Block Grant which staff recommends be used for childcare and youth organizations. If they are awarded the grant and can use it for that purpose, they will solicit grant applications.

First readings of an amendment to the Tourist Core Area Plan and an amendment to the Parks and Recreation chapter regarding leash laws for dogs will be heard.

The city is looking into ways to become more dog friendly.

The council will hear a draft of the five-year capital improvement plan but will not be taking action on it during the meeting.

Finally, the council will consider submitting an application for the Homekey Grant which would allow the city to purchase motels.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11 and may be watched on http://www.cityofslt.us or https://zoom.us/j/98010031388.

To make a comment call 530-542-6500. The meeting ID is 98010031388, press *9 to indicate a desire to make a comment. Or email publiccomment@cityofslt.us with the Public Comment Item # in the subject line, prior to or during the meeting.