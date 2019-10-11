South Lake Tahoe to hire 7 firefighters, re-open station No. 2

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City of South Lake Tahoe will hire seven new firefighters and reopen Fire Station 2 after SAFER grant award last month.

In September, the city found out that it had been awarded $1.46 million over a 3-year period to cover personal expenses for seven new firefighter positions.

Fire Station 2 will receive the new positions and allow the city to reopen that fire station in early 2020.

“I am pleased that the City has been awarded the SAFER grant, and look forward to the seven new firefighters joining the City’s team in the coming months,” said City Manager Frank Rush in a press release, “‘Fire Safety’ has been identified as one of the City Council’s top priorities, with a key objective to provide adequate staffing to reopen Fire Station 2.”

The SAFER program recognized South Lake Tahoe for the grant.

In 2018, the South Lake Tahoe Fire Department completed a comprehensive review of the fire and life safety system for the City of South Lake Tahoe by producing a Standards of Cover Document.

The Standards for Cover report noted several recommendations and observations for consideration by the City Council.

One of the major recommendations included re-staffing Fire Station 2.

“Applying for and accepting this grant money underscores the city’s commitment to fire safety, and the safety of our residents and visitors,” said Rush, “These new positions will ensure we have the right people in the right places, at the right time in an emergency situation.”

The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants (SAFER) was created by FEMA to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities.

The station will use a reserve fire engine Interim Fire Chief Bruce Martin told the Tribune.

“We do have a reserve fire engine that we will be using as engine two once the station is re-opened, as well as sufficient equipment,” Martin said. “A new fire engine two is in the fleet replacement plan for next year.”