South Lake Tahoe to hold informational meeting on Loop Road project

The U.S. 50 South Shore Community Revitalization Project seeks to redirect traffic around the casino corridor and replace the housing units they tear down for the project with new properties.

Getty Images / iStockphoto | iStockphoto

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe will hold an informational meeting about the US 50 South Shore Community Revitalization Project right in the heart of the community that will be most affected.

The project, commonly called the Loop Road project, involves the realignment of US 50, south of the tourist core.

The meeting is open to everyone and will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the cul-de-sac of Fern Road in the Rocky Point Neighborhood.

“It’s important for the city of South Lake Tahoe to come to the residents who have the potential to be most affected by this project,” said City Manager Frank Rush in a press release. “We want people to have their questions answered, and a meeting like this felt like the perfect way to do that.”

The project includes a new main street in the Heavenly Village area, it requires new affordable housing units be built before construction can begin, additional parking strategies for the tourist core area, pedestrian, bike, and transit enhancements and other community amenities.

The forum will be a chance for the Rocky Point community to engage with stakeholders from the city and the Tahoe Transportation District.

The meeting will include booths about roadway design, neighborhood amenities, relocation assistance, access and safety, and replacement housing options.

There will also be free pizza and drinks for the attendees.