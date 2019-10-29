South Lake Tahoe to celebrate Sierra Blvd project completion Thursday with ribbon cutting

Residents can celebrate less traffic delays and smooth roads after the Sierra Blvd., reopening ribbon cutting this Thursday.

The Sierra Blvd. Complete Streets project, which started in May, will celebrate the wrap-up from 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

“This is a project that really benefits the entire community,” said Ray Jarvis, Public Works Director said in a press release. “These improvements on Sierra Blvd. have been a long time coming, and these changes represent more than road work. This project is truly a quality of life project as well.”

The $6 million project includes a mixed-use recreational trail, sidewalk, driveway connections, curbs, gutters, drainage system, stormwater infiltration and stormwater treatment as well as, new bike lanes, parking along Sierra Blvd. and lighting at each intersection.

“The Sierra Blvd. project is just one more example of the city making good on its promises and city council’s priorities,” said City Manager Frank Rush in the release, “Maintaining our roads has been a top priority for the city and the work done on Sierra Blvd. shows the city’s commitment to making sure those priorities become reality.”

City council and staff will be at the ribbon cutting on Sierra Blvd. at U.S. Highway 50 to highlight the work that has been done in the area.

The celebration was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed to Thursday because of weather delays.