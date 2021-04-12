South Lake Tahoe to host 2-day vaccine clinic on Sunday, Monday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe will host another two-day vaccination clinic this week.

In partnership with El Dorado County, the city will host its second vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, April 18-19, at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center located at 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.

The vaccinations are for eligible individuals and includes all populations in Phase 1A, Phase 1B and Phase 1C. As of Thursday, April 15, this includes persons 16 and older.

To check eligibility, visit covid19.ca.gov .

Appointments must be made to receive a vaccine.

To sign up for Sunday, visit here .

To sign up for Monday, visit here .

Rufus Allen Boulevard will be closed to through traffic from Pickett to Lyons avenues during clinic hours.

Eligible individuals with appointments should arrive at the clinic using Lyons Avenue.