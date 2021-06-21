South Lake Tahoe to host cannabis ordinance workshop
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council Cannabis Subcommittee will host a workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, via Zoom.
Anyone that would like to weight in in the city’s cannabis regulations are invited to voice their opinions.
The subcommittee, that includes Mayor Pro Tem Devin Middlebrook and Councilmember John Friedrich, will host the workshop to present proposed changes to the city’s cannabis ordinance and receive feedback from community members.
Proposed changes include: (1) allowing cannabis retailers to include on-site consumption lounges; (2) allowing permittees to hold more than one permit; and (3) increasing the allowable canopy size for indoor cultivation.
The workshop can be accessed via Zoom.
For more information on current regulations, visit http://cityofslt.us/1116/Cannabis.
To view the May 18 city council discussion on cannabis regulations, visit https://slt.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=6&clip_id=1169.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
South Lake Tahoe to host cannabis ordinance workshop
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council Cannabis Subcommittee will host a workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, via Zoom.