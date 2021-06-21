South Lake Tahoe to host cannabis ordinance workshop

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council Cannabis Subcommittee will host a workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, via Zoom.

Anyone that would like to weight in in the city’s cannabis regulations are invited to voice their opinions.

The subcommittee, that includes Mayor Pro Tem Devin Middlebrook and Councilmember John Friedrich, will host the workshop to present proposed changes to the city’s cannabis ordinance and receive feedback from community members.

Proposed changes include: (1) allowing cannabis retailers to include on-site consumption lounges; (2) allowing permittees to hold more than one permit; and (3) increasing the allowable canopy size for indoor cultivation.

The workshop can be accessed via Zoom .





For more information on current regulations, visit http://cityofslt.us/1116/Cannabis .

To view the May 18 city council discussion on cannabis regulations, visit https://slt.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=6&clip_id=1169 .