South Lake Tahoe to host first-ever Coyote Country Steak Cook-Off at LTCC

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A sizzling new event is coming to town. On Saturday, June 7, Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) will host the first-ever Coyote Country Steak Cook-Off, a competitive barbecue showdown bringing together food lovers, grill masters, and culinary students in a celebration of community and cuisine.

The event, running from 12 p.m.-6 p.m., is being held in partnership with the Steak Cookoff Association, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority (LTVA), and South Lake Tahoe High School (SLTHS). General admission is $20 and includes food samples and drinks. Entry is free for students and children. Tickets are available for purchase with cash at The Cork & More or online via Eventbrite.

“Supporting events like the Coyote Cookoff through our Altitude & Awe strategy helps drive year-round tourism. By investing in unique, locally rooted experiences, we’re enriching the community and giving visitors more reasons to explore South Lake Tahoe beyond peak seasons,” Brady McIntyre, Marketing and Events Manager at LTVA, said.

Attendees can participate in a variety of ways: sign up to compete, serve as a judge, or simply enjoy the festivities and sample dishes prepared by LTCC culinary students. All proceeds from the event will go toward student scholarships and supporting future culinary events in the region.

“It’s fantastic to see the Steak Cookoff Association partnering with Lake Tahoe Community College for this exciting event! Bringing together cook teams from so many different states – Arizona, California, Utah, Oregon, and even Texas – really highlights the appeal and growing popularity of competitive steak cooking,” Ken Phillips, Founder of the Steak Cookoff Association, said.

The driving force behind the cook-off is Virat Vij, LTCC’s Director of Culinary and Hospitality Programs and full-time faculty member. Vij moved to South Lake Tahoe two years ago, and his family recently joined him in Aug. 2024.

After judging at the World Food Championships in Texas last year, Vij was inspired to bring a similar experience to Tahoe. There, he connected with Ken Phillips, president and co-founder of the Steak Cookoff Association, who manages over 600 such events across the U.S.

“We’re hoping food enthusiasts from all over will come and join, bringing with them their big BBQ smokers and grills,” said Vij.

The Coyote Country Cook-Off marks the first SCA-sanctioned steak competition in California hosted by a community college. With $5,000 in seed funding from LTVA, the event is backed by strong local collaboration, including support from Advance, Tahoe Chamber, SLTHS, and South Tahoe Middle School.

Competitors will vie for cash prizes and a coveted spot in a national championship cook-off in Texas, where prize pools can reach up to $60,000 to $100,000. Register here with the following entry categories:

Steak A – $160



Steak A & B – $320



Chicken Wings – $50



Pork Ribs – $50



Vegan/Vegetarian Appetizer – $50



Vij emphasized the event’s broader vision, crediting ongoing support from LTVA, Advance, Tahoe Chamber, and Manuel Sanchez, LTCC’s Director of HSI STEM Programs.

“We want to make this a yearly event for South Lake Tahoe,” Vij said.

Click here for more details and a full event calendar.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.