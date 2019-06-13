South Lake Tahoe to host Hooters World Wing Eating Championship

If you go ... What: Hooters World Wing Eating Championship When: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 19 Where: Heavenly Village (1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) Tickets: Free Info: www.majorleagueeating.com

It’s not every day a swarm of professional athletes descends on Lake Tahoe … well outside of skiing/riding season.

On Wednesday some of the world’s most elite eaters will be in town to see who can eat the most Hooters chicken wings. Yes, after a one-year hiatus the Hooters World Wing Eating Contest returns to Major League Eating’s roster of events, and it is taking place in South Lake Tahoe.

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Some of you are undoubtedly scoffing at the use “athlete” to define these people. You might be thinking “freaks” is a more appropriate title.

But wrap your head around this: the 2017 winner, Geoffrey Esper, set a new record for the event by eating 250 chicken wings, according to Major League Eating. He accomplished the feat in 10 minutes.

Say what you will, but that is just as impressive as hitting a vicious breaking ball or throwing a perfect 40-yard bomb to a sprinting receiver. It just is.

The competition will include some of the biggest names in competitive eating, including Esper and Joey Chestnut. They’ll be competing for the first place prize of $5,000. The total prize is $10,000 with decreasing amounts of money awarded to competitors all the way down to seventh place.

The event, which gets underway at 5:30 p.m. in Heavenly Village, is free to attend.

It also is part of several days of festivities. On Thursday, the day after the contest, Harveys Lake Tahoe will host the 23rd Annual International Hooters Pageant, which also includes a free concert by country music singer-songwriter Lee Brice. This event does cost money (tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com).

Visit http://www.hooters.com to learn more about the pageant and the concert.