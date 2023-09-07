South Lake Tahoe to host Multicultural Celebration at Bijou Community Park

The South Lake Tahoe Multicultural Celebration will be happening at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Provided/City of South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— The South Lake Tahoe Multicultural Celebration will be happening from 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Bijou Community Park. The event will bring together the community to learn about and celebrate different cultures through art, music, food, and entertainment.

This free event is filled with different activities for anyone to participate in, and is perfect for the whole family to come and enjoy.

City Manager of South Lake Tahoe Joseph Irvin explained that there are a wide range of options available, including Mexican paper flower making, face painting with the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, crafts with the Parks and Recreation commission, and storytelling in the grass area.

In addition, there will be a drumming circle at 3 p.m.

“We’ve really lined up a wide range of art mediums that people can engage with,” said Irvin. “Whether that’s storytelling or drumming or listening to Latin violinist and guitar music.”

There will be food trucks on site, including food and drinks from Cold Water Brewery and Philly’s Phil, along with donuts and boba tea.

There will also be live performances throughout the day from Steeldrum Band, Ballet Folklorico, Ealgé Wings Pageant Dances, The Studio, and more.

“It’s really an inclusive community event,” said Irvin. “It’s really meant for our residents.”

Along with vendor booths and opportunities to get more involved in the community, there will be cultural displays throughout the event, inviting guests to get even more in depth with the history of the cultures being celebrated.

The first display is in partnership with South Lake Tahoe’s sister city, the City of Ameca, State of Jalisco, Mexico. The display will be an art exchange with students from Ameca.

There will also be a tent of Latin and Hispanic dresses, as well as an alter that will be made specifically for the event. Live art will also be happening throughout the celebration.

To learn more about the multicultural celebration visit http://www.cityofslt.us/1251/Multicultural-Celebration .