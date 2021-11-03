South Lake Tahoe to host State of the City

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe is hosting its annual State of the City address at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, in the Lakeview Ballroom at Tahoe Beach Resort.

Doors to the ballroom will open at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Tamara Wallace and City Manager Joe Irvin will speak to community members about the past year and provide a look ahead to the future. After they speak, there will be an opportunity for questions from the community.

City staff will also have tables set up so community members can walk around and ask questions to learn more about department operations and key projects.

The presentation will be streamed on Facebook Live and will be available for viewing on Facebook and Channel 21 after the event.