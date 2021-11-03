South Lake Tahoe to host town hall on snow operations
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe will host a town hall meeting this weekend to discuss snow operations and how “we can work together to be ready for winter.”
The city said Wednesday in a press release that public works officials will be on hand to discuss what residents can expect this season in regards to snow removal operations, storm categories from 10-11:30 am. Saturday, Nov. 6, at City Hall, located at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.
The city’s snowplows will also be on display in the parking area. Kids are welcome.
Face Coverings are required inside the Council Chambers by all vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals.
